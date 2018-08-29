Martinez and O’Neill go deep to back Flaherty in Cards win over Bucs

Jack Flaherty tossed seven innings of one-run ball to help the Cardinals beat the Pirates 5-2 at Busch Stadium. Jose Martinez and Tyler O’Neill each hit two-run homers for St. Louis, which is 15 games over .500 in August. Bud Norris notched his 28th save. The Cardinals are 27-and-12 under manager Mike Shildt.

>>Cardinals Play Game Two Against Pirates Tonight

The red-hot Cardinals play the second of their three-game set against the Pirates tonight at Busch Stadium. Miles Mikolas opposes Pittsburgh’s Trevor Williams. The Cards hold the top NL wild card at 74-and-58. They are four games behind the Cubs in the NL Central.

>>Cubs-Mets Game Suspended By Rain In 10th

The Cubs and Mets will resume play today at noon after last night’s game was suspended because of rain. Play was stopped in the top of the 10th inning with the score tied at one. Cubs starter Cole Hamels was lifted after throwing five scoreless innings. Mets ace Jacob deGrom finished with 10 strikeouts in eight innings and also singled in New York’s only run.

>>Cards Place Kolten Wong On 10 Day DL

Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong is recovering from a left hamstring strain. The team placed him on the 10-day disabled list yesterday, retroactive to August 26th. Manager Mike Shildt says the injury isn’t serious. Infielder Patrick Wisdom was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to replace Wong.