Federal investigation targets two Duck Boat captains, seeks delay in lawsuits after Branson tragedy

The federal government is seeking to intervene in investigations for civil suits over the July 19 sinking of a Duck boat on Table Rock Lake near Branson that took the lives of 17 passengers.

Motions filed Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City asked a judge to delay the discovery process in civil lawsuits filed by survivors of those killed in the sinking boat.

Federal investigators are preparing a criminal case against Ripley Entertainment, the owner, and operator of Ride the Ducks Branson. That company and some of the employees of that company are the targets or subjects of the government’s criminal investigation.

Two duck boat captains, Kenneth Scott McKee, who helmed the sunken Stretch Duck 07, and Barry King, captain of Stretch Duck 54 that was on the lake at the same time, are targets for allegedly operating the vessel in a manner that endangered lives.

“To avoid prejudice to its criminal investigation,” the government’s motion states, it seeks to halt civil attorneys’ requests for documents in the criminal investigation.

“It is virtually inevitable that any discovery sought in this case will interfere with the Government’s investigation,” the motion states.

Documents show that there are four civil lawsuits filed against Ride the Ducks. Two of them are from the Coleman family while a third is from the Asher family.

Both the Colemans and Ashers lost family members in the duck boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake on July 19. A total of 17 people died, 11 of which were members of the Coleman Family.

The fourth civil lawsuit was filed by the daughters of William and Janice Bright from Higginsville, Missouri, who were in Branson celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary when they died on the duck boat.

