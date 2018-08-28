Two Chiefs return to practice. Reid plans to rest most starters vs. Packers

Offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and cornerback Steve Nelson returned to the Chiefs practice field after both cleared concussion protocol. Injured Chiefs held out of practice were safety Eric Berry, cornerback Step Durham, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and safety Daniel Sorensen. Duvernay-Tardif has been in the concussion protocol since leaving practice early on Aug. 12 while Nelson has been sidelined since sustaining a concussion during the Chiefs’ matchup with the Falcons on Aug. 17.

>>Chiefs Will Host Packers Thursday

The Chiefs will conclude their exhibition slate on Thursday when they host the Packers. Coach Andy Reid is expected to rest most of his starters as he has in past years. The Chiefs lost 27-20 to the Bears last weekend in Chicago. KC is 1-and-2 in their first three preseason games.

>>Chiefs Imposing New Tailgating Policy

The Chiefs will have a new tailgating policy this season. Once the game kicks off, tailgaters with tickets will have to go inside Arrowhead Stadium. Those without tickets will have to leave the parking lot.