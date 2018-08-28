Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-28-2018

Top Stories: Much of central and northeastern Missouri continues to be under a heat advisory through today with heat indexes ranging from 100-to-107 across the region. The metro St. Louis area is under an excessive heat warning for the same time. And Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he is considering calling the Legislature into a special session next month. Parson told reporters Monday at the Capitol that he has had discussions with House and Senate members about whether to have a special session, which could possibly be over ethics reform.

