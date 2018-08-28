AUDIO: Adam Wainwright is close to joining the #STLCards rotation

Rehabbing Adam Wainwright pitched four innings in a shutout of the Nashville Sounds (Athletics), 2-0, in the regular season home finale for the Memphis Redbirds (80-53) Monday night at AutoZone Park.

Wainwright made an injury rehab start on assignment from the St. Louis Cardinals, and he allowed three hits while striking out four. He threw 38 of his 61 pitches for strikes. Now Wainwright waits to see when the big league club will call on him.

When that happens, KMOX Sports Director Tom Ackerman reports that Wainwright will slide right into the starting rotation.

