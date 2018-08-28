2018 high school football rankings after week 1

CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. CBC, 1-0, (12) 120
2. Blue Springs 1-0, 107
T3. Kirkwood, 1-0, 84
T3. Lee’s Summit West, 1-0, 84
5. Rock Bridge, 1-0, 81
6. Eureka, 1-0, 51
7. Lee’s Summit North, 1-0, 45
8. Park Hill, 0-1, 37
9. Joplin, 1-0, 16
10. Rockhurst, 0-1, 15
Also receiving votes: DeSmet (1-0), 14; Marquette (1-0), 2; Francis Howell (0-1), 2; Raymore-Peculiar (1-0), 2
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. Staley (11), 1-0, 119
2. Fort Osage, 1-0, 104
3. Fort Zumwalt North, 1-0, 79
4. Vianney (1), 0-1, 71
5. Battle, 1-0, 65
6. Carthage, 1-0, 63
7. Park Hill South, 0-1, 53
8. Chaminade, 1-0, 33
9. Raytown, 1-0, 32
10. Timberland, 1-0, 18
Also receiving votes: Lebanon (1-0), 5; North Kansas City (1-0), 4; Sedalia Smith-Cotton (1-0), 4; Belton (1-0), 3; Hickman (1-0), 3; Jackson (1-0), 3; Poplar Bluff (1-0), 1
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. Webb City (12), 1-0, 120
2. Kearney, 1-0, 100
3. Ladue, 1-0, 96
4. Platte County, 1-0, 71
5. Camdenton, 1-0, 57
6. MICDS 1-0, 54
7. West Plains, 1-0, 37
8. Smithville, 1-0, 36
9. Carl Junction, 0-1, 29
10. Helias, 1-0, 28
Also receiving votes: Rolla (1-0), 10; Grain Valley (1-0), 9; Parkway Central (1-0), 7; St. Joseph Lafayette (1-0), 3; St. Francis Borgia (1-0), 3
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. Trinity (7), 0-1, 111
2. Odessa (1), 1-0, 98
3. Cardinal Ritter (1), 1-0, 95
4. Mt. Vernon (3), 1-0, 87
5. Maryville, 0-1, 73
6. Lutheran South, 1-0, 47
7. Center, 1-0, 45
8. Eldon, 1-0, 38
9. St. Clair, 1-0, 18
10. Springfield Catholic, 1-0, 17
Also receiving votes: Southern Boone (1-0), 14; Reeds Spring (1-0), 7; McCluer South-Berkeley (0-1), 5; Seneca (0-1), 2; Cassville (1-0), 1; Winfield (1-0), 1; Chillicothe, (0-1), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. Lamar (12), 1-0, 120,
2. Blair Oaks, 1-0, 94
3. Monroe City, 1-0, 91
4. Lutheran North, 0-1, 90
5. Lafayette County, 1-0, 67
6. Clark County, 1-0, 54
7. Lathrop, 1-0, 44
8. Lexington, 1-0, 31
9. Lawson, 1-0, 14
10. Ava, 0-1, 13
Also receiving votes: North Callaway (1-0), 12; Mtn. View-Liberty (1-0), 10; Macon (1-0), 9; Palmyra (1-0), 7; Caruthersville (1-0), 4
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Valle Catholic (11), 1-0, 116
2. Westran (1), 1-0, 99
3. Hamilton-Penney, 1-0, 78
4. Marceline, 1-0, 77
5. East Buchanan, 1-0, 74
6. Lincoln, 1-0, 55
7. Fayette, 1-0, 36
8. Hayti, 1-0, 33
9. Adrian, 1-0, 31
10. Pierce City, 1-0, 30
Also receiving votes: Crest Ridge (0-1), 13; Tipton (1-0), 11; Princeton (0-1), 6; West Platte (1-0), 1
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 12-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan; Eric Blum, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Corey Riggs, Mediacom Springfield; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; Cody Thorn, Platte County Citizen