The Lebanon Police Department in south-central Missouri canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing person that occurred at 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

The missing person was 86-year-old James Lee Meade, a white male, who is 5’7”, 175 lbs, has gray hair and blue eyes.

Meade left his residence en route to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon but never arrived, but has been found safe according to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.