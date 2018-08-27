Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-27-2018

Top Stories: Much of central and northeastern Missouri is under a heat advisory through tomorrow with heat index values between 100 to 107. The Saint Louis metro area is under an excessive heat warning for the same time period. The owners of two passenger vessels at mid-Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks are facing serious fines after violations including not having a credentialed mariner in control. The owners could face more than $41,500 in civil penalties, for illegal passenger-for-hire operations.

