Carpenter sets another record in Cardinals blow-out win–Wild Card recaps

Matt Carpenter tied a major-league record with four doubles as the Cardinals pounded the Rockies 12-3 in Denver. His four two-base hits also tied a St. Louis franchise record that has stood since 1937. Tyler O’Neil hit a two-run homer to start a six-run first for the Cards, who took two of three in the series. Austin Gomber tossed six frames of two-run ball to earn the win.

>>Cardinals Off Today

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals are off today after winning two out of three against the Rockies in Denver. St. Louis opens a three-game series with the Pirates tomorrow night at Busch Stadium. The Cards have the most wins in baseball in the second half and hold the top spot in the National League’s wild-card race with a 73-58 record. They are four games behind the Cubs for first place in the NL Central.

>>Cubs Hammer Reds

(Chicago, IL) — David Bote and Kyle Schwarber belted home runs as the Cubs hammered the Reds 9-0 at Wrigley Field. Kyle Hendricks tossed seven frames of two-hit ball in the win. Jason Heyward was 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Cubs, who swept the four-game series and have won five in-a-row overall. Chicago is also 5-0 since Daniel Murphy joined the lineup last week in Detroit.

>>Brewers Power Past Pirates

(Milwaukee, WI) — Mike Moustakas and Manny Pina hit two-run homers in a six-run third inning and the Brewers held off the Pirates 7-4 at Miller Park. Jonathan Schoop also homered for Milwaukee. Chase Anderson pitched five innings of four-run ball for the win.

>>Phillies Win, But Morales Homers In Seventh Straight Jays’ Game

(Toronto, Ontario) — Wilson Ramos had four hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs as the Phillies crushed the Blue Jays 8-3 in Toronto. Maikel Franco contributed a two-run shot, while Rhys Hoskins and Carlos Santana homered back-to-back in the first. Vince Velasquez allowed two runs in five innings to pick up the victory. The Phils avoided a sweep in the three-game set.

>>Dodgers Sweep Padres

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Dodgers finished off a much needed three-game sweep of the Padres with a 7-3 win at Chavez Ravine. Justin Turner had three of his five RBI with two outs, while Manny Machado connected for a two-run blast. Hyun-Jin Ryu worked around 11 hits and a walk to only allow two runs in five-and-two-thirds. He improved to 4-and-1.