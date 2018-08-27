Bill Pollock Show–Still a long road for the Cardinals, Should we be concerned about the Chiefs? (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

On August 13th, fans were getting excited after the Cardinals went 7-2 on a road trip through Pittsburgh, Miami and Kansas City. Of course, that trip included two last place teams. I told fans to temper their excitement until this brutal stretch of 13 games against teams in division and wild-card races. After the Redbirds went 10-3 against Washington, Milwaukee, LA and Colorado, it’s ok to get pumped about this team. There’s a still a long way to go, but postseason now seems real for this club.

After watching the Chiefs fall to 1-2 in the preseason is there cause for concern. The offense is inconsistent, the defense isn’t showing much. Is this just part of Andy Reid’s bigger plan?