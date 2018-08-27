Missourinet

Bill Pollock Show–Still a long road for the Cardinals, Should we be concerned about the Chiefs? (PODCAST)

On August 13th, fans were getting excited after the Cardinals went 7-2 on a road trip through Pittsburgh, Miami and Kansas City.  Of course, that trip included two last place teams.  I told fans to temper their excitement until this brutal stretch of 13 games against teams in division and wild-card races.  After the Redbirds went 10-3 against Washington, Milwaukee, LA and Colorado, it’s ok to get pumped about this team.  There’s a still a long way to go, but postseason now seems real for this club.

After watching the Chiefs fall to 1-2 in the preseason is there cause for concern.  The offense is inconsistent, the defense isn’t showing much.  Is this just part of Andy Reid’s bigger plan?