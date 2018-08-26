Royals rough up Kluber, Duda homers

Rookie Heath Fillmyer pitched six strong
innings, Lucas Duda homered and Kansas City beat Corey Kluber and
Cleveland.
Fillmyer (2-1) limited the AL Central leaders to three hits and two
walks, striking out three, as the Indians lost their fourth
straight, matching their longest skid of the season.
Kansas City pounded out 14 hits, nine against Kluber (16-7), who
went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs with two walks and six
strikeouts.
Duda hit his 12th homer this season and the 150th of his career in
the sixth, a solo shot to right-center field. Two batters later,
Hunter Dozier drove in Jorge Bonifacio with a single to put the
Royals ahead 5-1 and drive Kluber from the game.