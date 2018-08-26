Royals rough up Kluber, Duda homers

Rookie Heath Fillmyer pitched six strong

innings, Lucas Duda homered and Kansas City beat Corey Kluber and

Cleveland.

Fillmyer (2-1) limited the AL Central leaders to three hits and two

walks, striking out three, as the Indians lost their fourth

straight, matching their longest skid of the season.

Kansas City pounded out 14 hits, nine against Kluber (16-7), who

went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs with two walks and six

strikeouts.

Duda hit his 12th homer this season and the 150th of his career in

the sixth, a solo shot to right-center field. Two batters later,

Hunter Dozier drove in Jorge Bonifacio with a single to put the

Royals ahead 5-1 and drive Kluber from the game.