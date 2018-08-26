NL Wild Card Update: Holliday homers and bullpen unravels, but Cards still tops in race

Pinch-hitter Matt Holliday launched his first home
run of the season in the seventh inning, Carlos Gonzalez sparked an
eight-run eighth with a tiebreaking double and Colorado beat St.
Louis in a matchup of NL playoff contenders. ”
The Rockies broke loose
against the St. Louis bullpen in the eighth. They sent 14 batters
to the plate against four relievers, collecting 10 hits – five of
them doubles. Dakota Hudson (4-1) took the loss.
The loss snapped St. Louis’ nine-game road winning streak. The
surging Cardinals had won four straight and eight of 10 overall.
Holliday, out of baseball before signing a minor league contract
last month, was called up this week by the Rockies – his original
team. His homer broke up a scoreless game and marked his first with
Colorado since 2008.
A seven-time All-Star who also played for the Cardinals, Holliday
connected off starter John Gant.
St. Louis tied it in the eighth, but Adam Ottavino (6-2) stranded
two runners.
Elsewhere in the NL Wild Card race:
Denard Span hit a solo home run in the 10th inning and Seattle scored two in the ninth to rally for a win over Arizona.
Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer and Jameson Taillon pitched six strong innings as Pittsburgh defeated Milwaukee, 9-1.
Former Cardinal Aledmys Diaz hit a go-ahead three-run double in the eighth inning and Toronto handed Philadelphia its sixth loss in
seven games with an 8-6 loss.
Justin Turner blooped an RBI double to drive in Matt Kemp from second base on the first pitch after a 20-minute
power outage in the 12th inning, lifting Los Angeles past San Diego, 5-4.