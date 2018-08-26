NL Wild Card Update: Holliday homers and bullpen unravels, but Cards still tops in race

Pinch-hitter Matt Holliday launched his first home

run of the season in the seventh inning, Carlos Gonzalez sparked an

eight-run eighth with a tiebreaking double and Colorado beat St.

Louis in a matchup of NL playoff contenders. ”

The Rockies broke loose

against the St. Louis bullpen in the eighth. They sent 14 batters

to the plate against four relievers, collecting 10 hits – five of

them doubles. Dakota Hudson (4-1) took the loss.

The loss snapped St. Louis’ nine-game road winning streak. The

surging Cardinals had won four straight and eight of 10 overall.

Holliday, out of baseball before signing a minor league contract

last month, was called up this week by the Rockies – his original

team. His homer broke up a scoreless game and marked his first with

Colorado since 2008.

A seven-time All-Star who also played for the Cardinals, Holliday

connected off starter John Gant.

St. Louis tied it in the eighth, but Adam Ottavino (6-2) stranded

two runners.

Elsewhere in the NL Wild Card race:

Denard Span hit a solo home run in the 10th inning and Seattle scored two in the ninth to rally for a win over Arizona.

Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer and Jameson Taillon pitched six strong innings as Pittsburgh defeated Milwaukee, 9-1.

Former Cardinal Aledmys Diaz hit a go-ahead three-run double in the eighth inning and Toronto handed Philadelphia its sixth loss in

seven games with an 8-6 loss.

Justin Turner blooped an RBI double to drive in Matt Kemp from second base on the first pitch after a 20-minute

power outage in the 12th inning, lifting Los Angeles past San Diego, 5-4.