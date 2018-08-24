VIDEO: Royals lose on a throwing error. KC drops fifth straight

Ryan O’Hearn’s ninth inning throwing error gifted the Rays with the winning run as the Royals lost 4-3. Tampa Bay swept the four-game series. Danny Duffy allowed two Rays’ runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in a no-decision in his first start since coming off the disabled list with a shoulder impingement. Alex Gordon had two hits, drove in one run, walked, stole two bases and scored a run in defeat.

>>Royals Return Home Tonight To Face Tribe

Rookie right-hander Brad Keller will start tonight as the Royals open a homestand with the first of three games against the Indians. AL-Central leader Cleveland will counter with Mike Clevinger. The Royals have lost seven of nine against the Tribe this season. Kansas City went 1-and-6 on their trip, losing the last five, and dropped to 5-and-17 in August.