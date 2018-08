SEC releases men’s conference basketball schedule

The Southeastern Conference announced its 2018-19 league schedule on Friday, releasing the dates of Mizzou Men’s Basketball’s 18-game conference slate. The announcement rounds out Mizzou’s 30-game regular-season schedule, which launches Nov. 6 at home vs. Central Arkansas.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

After the nonconference portion of the schedule wraps up Dec. 29, Mizzou opens the SEC slate with a home matchup vs. Tennessee on Jan. 8 before traveling to South Carolina on Jan. 12.

The Tigers host Alabama on Jan. 16 at Mizzou Arena and then head on the road for a two-game trip to Texas A&M (Jan. 19) and Arkansas (Jan. 23). After the road swing, Mizzou returns to Columbia, Mo., for the first of five Saturday league games at home as head coach Cuonzo Martin’s squad welcomes LSU to town on Jan. 26.

The Tigers close out the month of January at Auburn on the 30th and open February at home against Vanderbilt on Feb. 2 before rematches with Tennessee on the road (Feb. 5) and Texas A&M at Mizzou Arena (Feb. 9).

Mizzou’s remaining home games include matchups with Arkansas (Feb. 12), Kentucky (Feb. 19), South Carolina (March 2) and Ole Miss (March 9) on Senior Night. The Tigers took down Kentucky for the first time in program history last season with a 69-60 triumph.

The Tigers’ remaining road games are at Ole Miss (Feb. 16), Florida (Feb. 23), Mississippi State (Feb. 26) and Georgia (March 6).

2018-19 SEC Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

Date Game

Sat., Jan. 5 Kentucky at Alabama

Sat., Jan. 5 South Carolina at Florida

Sat., Jan. 5 Arkansas at Texas A&M

Sat., Jan. 5 Georgia at Tennessee

Sat., Jan. 5 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Tue., Jan. 8 Texas A&M at Kentucky

Tue., Jan. 8 Mississippi State at South Carolina

Tue., Jan. 8 Alabama at LSU

Tue., Jan. 8 Tennessee at Missouri

Wed., Jan. 9 Auburn at Ole Miss

Wed., Jan. 9 Vanderbilt at Georgia

Wed., Jan. 9 Florida at Arkansas

Sat., Jan. 12 Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Sat., Jan. 12 Georgia at Auburn

Sat., Jan. 12 Tennessee at Florida

Sat., Jan. 12 Texas A&M at Alabama

Sat., Jan. 12 LSU at Arkansas

Sat., Jan. 12 Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Sat., Jan. 12 Missouri at South Carolina

Tue., Jan. 15 Arkansas at Tennessee

Tue., Jan. 15 Florida at Mississippi State

Tue., Jan. 15 Kentucky at Georgia

Tue., Jan. 15 LSU at Ole Miss

Wed., Jan. 16 Auburn at Texas A&M

Wed., Jan. 16 Alabama at Missouri

Wed., Jan. 16 South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Sat., Jan. 19 Florida at Georgia

Sat., Jan. 19 Alabama at Tennessee

Sat., Jan. 19 Kentucky at Auburn

Sat., Jan. 19 Arkansas at Ole Miss

Sat., Jan. 19 South Carolina at LSU

Sat., Jan. 19 Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

Sat., Jan. 19 Missouri at Texas A&M

Tue., Jan. 22 Mississippi State at Kentucky

Tue., Jan. 22 Texas A&M at Florida

Tue., Jan. 22 Auburn at South Carolina

Tue., Jan. 22 Ole Miss at Alabama

Wed., Jan. 23 Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Wed., Jan. 23 Georgia at LSU

Wed., Jan. 23 Missouri at Arkansas

Sat., Jan. 26 Auburn at Mississippi State

Sat., Jan. 26 LSU at Missouri

Sat., Jan. 26 ^Texas at Georgia

Sat., Jan. 26 ^Alabama at Baylor

Sat., Jan. 26 ^Arkansas at Texas Tech

Sat., Jan. 26 ^Florida at TCU

Sat., Jan. 26 ^Kansas at Kentucky

Sat., Jan. 26 ^Iowa State at Ole Miss

Sat., Jan. 26 ^South Carolina at Oklahoma State

Sat., Jan. 26 ^West Virginia at Tennessee

Sat., Jan. 26 ^Kansas State at Texas A&M

Sat., Jan. 26 ^Vanderbilt at Oklahoma

Tue., Jan. 29 Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Tue., Jan. 29 Georgia at Arkansas

Tue., Jan. 29 Tennessee at South Carolina

Tue., Jan. 29 Mississippi State at Alabama

Wed., Jan. 30 Missouri at Auburn

Wed., Jan. 30 LSU at Texas A&M

Wed., Jan. 30 Ole Miss at Florida

Sat., Feb 2 Alabama at Auburn

Sat., Feb 2 Kentucky at Florida

Sat., Feb 2 Tennessee at Texas A&M

Sat., Feb 2 Arkansas at LSU

Sat., Feb 2 South Carolina at Georgia

Sat., Feb 2 Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Sat., Feb 2 Vanderbilt at Missouri

Tue., Feb 5 South Carolina at Kentucky

Tue., Feb 5 Florida at Auburn

Tue., Feb 5 Missouri at Tennessee

Tue., Feb 5 Vanderbilt at Arkansas

Wed., Feb 6 LSU at Mississippi State

Wed., Feb 6 Georgia at Alabama

Wed., Feb 6 Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Sat., Feb 9 Kentucky at Mississippi State

Sat., Feb 9 Auburn at LSU

Sat., Feb 9 Florida at Tennessee

Sat., Feb 9 Alabama at Vanderbilt

Sat., Feb 9 Arkansas at South Carolina

Sat., Feb 9 Ole Miss at Georgia

Sat., Feb 9 Texas A&M at Missouri

Tue., Feb 12 LSU at Kentucky

Tue., Feb 12 Arkansas at Missouri

Tue., Feb 12 Alabama at Mississippi State

Tue., Feb 12 Georgia at Texas A&M

Wed., Feb 13 Vanderbilt at Florida

Wed., Feb 13 South Carolina at Tennessee

Wed., Feb 13 Ole Miss at Auburn

Sat., Feb 16 Florida at Alabama

Sat., Feb 16 Auburn at Vanderbilt

Sat., Feb 16 Tennessee at Kentucky

Sat., Feb 16 Mississippi State at Arkansas

Sat., Feb 16 LSU at Georgia

Sat., Feb 16 Missouri at Ole Miss

Sat., Feb 16 Texas A&M at South Carolina

Tue., Feb 19 Kentucky at Missouri

Tue., Feb 19 Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Tue., Feb 19 Alabama at Texas A&M

Tue., Feb 19 Ole Miss at South Carolina

Wed., Feb 20 Florida at LSU

Wed., Feb 20 Arkansas at Auburn

Wed., Feb 20 Mississippi State at Georgia

Sat., Feb 23 Auburn at Kentucky

Sat., Feb 23 Vanderbilt at Alabama

Sat., Feb 23 Missouri at Florida

Sat., Feb 23 Tennessee at LSU

Sat., Feb 23 Texas A&M at Arkansas

Sat., Feb 23 Georgia at Ole Miss

Sat., Feb 23 South Carolina at Mississippi State

Tue., Feb 26 Arkansas at Kentucky

Tue., Feb 26 Alabama at South Carolina

Tue., Feb 26 Texas A&M at LSU

Tue., Feb 26 Missouri at Mississippi State

Wed., Feb 27 Auburn at Georgia

Wed., Feb 27 Florida at Vanderbilt

Wed., Feb 27 Tennessee at Ole Miss

Sat., March 2 Kentucky at Tennessee

Sat., March 2 LSU at Alabama

Sat., March 2 Mississippi State at Auburn

Sat., March 2 Ole Miss at Arkansas

Sat., March 2 Georgia at Florida

Sat., March 2 South Carolina at Missouri

Sat., March 2 Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Tue., March 5 Auburn at Alabama

Tue., March 5 Mississippi State at Tennessee

Tue., March 5 Kentucky at Ole Miss

Tue., March 5 South Carolina at Texas A&M

Wed., March 6 LSU at Florida

Wed., March 6 Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Wed., March 6 Missouri at Georgia

Sat., March 9 Florida at Kentucky

Sat., March 9 Tennessee at Auburn

Sat., March 9 Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Sat., March 9 Alabama at Arkansas

Sat., March 9 Georgia at South Carolina

Sat., March 9 Vanderbilt at LSU

Sat., March 9 Ole Miss at Missouri

March 13-17 SEC Tournament (Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN)