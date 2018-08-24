Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-24-2018

Top Stories: Dozens of parents suburban St. Louis’ Oakville have complained that a high school principal’s remarks to 9th graders this week were sexist. Janet Kellerman reportedly told students girls aren’t supposed to show their cleavage, bellies or butts so they don’t distract the boys and boys shouldn’t wear wife beater shirts. And six police officers in the small eastern Missouri town of Bismarck quit the force this week. KSDK reports they’re at odds with the new Bismarck Police Chief, who suspended an officer for responding to a child endangerment call outside the city’s jurisdiction.

