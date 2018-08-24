Missouri State Highway Patrol leader to retire next month

One week after the announcement that Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Drew Juden is leaving at the end of August, Highway Patrol Superintendent Sandra Karsten, has announced she will retire on September 1. Last week, Governor Mike Parson, R, announced that he asked Karsten to serve as the interim Missouri Public Safety director. The plan was to also have her continue to serve in her State Patrol capacity during the transition.

On February 1, 2017, former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens appointed Karsten as the patrol’s leader. She is Missouri’s first-ever woman to serve as the leader of the State Highway Patrol during the agency’s 85-year history. Karsten will leave after 33 years of service with the law enforcement agency.

As for Juden’s departure, Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, told Missourinet last week that the governor wanted to go in a different direction.

“The governor has the ability to choose his or her own administration,” she said.

Juden took over the top position in 2017 under the Greitens administration.

Missourinet has contacted the Governor’s Office to ask when interim replacements will be announced and to the State Patrol for additional details about Karsten’s retirement.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet