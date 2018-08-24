Judge delays implementation of order that would reinstate Missouri trooper

A judge has delayed the enforcement of a previous order to give a former Missouri State Patrol trooper his job back. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Joyce ruled earlier that the State Patrol superintendent did not have the authority to fire Anthony Piercy without the recommendation of the patrol’s disciplinary board. The board suggested moving Piercy elsewhere in the state.

The state plans to appeal Joyce’s original order, leading Joyce to rule today in favor of postponing the order until an Appeals Court makes a decision.

Piercy was involved in the 2014 drowning death of an Iowa man on the Lake of the Ozarks. 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, who Piercy arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated, fell overboard while handcuffed in an unsecured life jacket and drowned.

State Patrol Superintendent Sandra Karsten attended today’s hearing.

