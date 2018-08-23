Two homers not enough for Royals. Duffy expected to start tonight

Hunter Dozier hit a two-run homer and Whit Merrifield a solo shot for the Royals in a 6-3 loss to the Rays in St. Petersburg. Ryan O’Hearn had three of seven Kansas City hits. Jakob Junis took the loss, giving up four runs on nine hits in less than six innings. The Royals have dropped four straight and seven-of-nine to fall to 51 games below .500.

>>Duffy Is Probable For Tonight Against Rays

Danny Duffy is the probable starter tonight for the Royals against the Rays to conclude this four-game series in St. Petersburg. Duffy has not pitched since August 11th because of a left shoulder impingement. He is eligible to come off the disabled list today. The Rays have won the first three games.