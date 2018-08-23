Missourinet 7 a.m. Nws 8-23-2018

Top Stories: A husband and wife in their 70s are facing felony charges after being accused of neglecting more than 40 dogs at their property in southwest Missouri’s Niangua. 79-year-old William Kellogg and 70-year-old Mary Kellogg are charged with animal abuse. And three members of the Missouri Task Force 1 from mid-Missouri’s Boone county have been activated to Hawaii in preparation for Hurricane Lane’s landfall. The three will join 21 other members of an Incident Support Team also deploying to Hawaii.

