Missouri man accused of posing as Uber driver and sexually assaulting women pleads not guilty

(News director Don Louzader at Missourinet Springfield affiliate KSGF contributed to this story)

Prosecutors in southwest Missouri’s Greene County have charged a Brookline Station man with four sex-related felonies, for allegedly posing as an Uber and Lyft driver and sexually assaulting two women.

Missourinet Springfield affiliate KSGF Radio reports the Greene County prosecutor says there may be more victims.

The prosecutor is urging them to come forward.

34-year-old Tyson Fairley is charged with rape or attempted rape, sodomy or attempted sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse.

Fairley was arraigned Thursday in Greene County Circuit Court, and pleaded not guilty.

Online court documents show Greene County Circuit Judge Jerry Harmison has banned Fairley from working in any capacity as an Uber/Lyft driver “or any other capacity that involves giving individuals rides in his vehicle.”

Fairley’s bond has been set at $100,000, and he will be placed on GPS monitoring and house arrest if he makes bond.

Missourinet has obtained the Springfield Police Department’s probable cause statement, which says one incident was in May and that the other incident happened on August 16.

The court documents say both women were intoxicated when they accepted a free ride from Fairley.

Judge Harmison has banned Fairley from any contact with the alleged victims or their families.

If convicted of any of the four counts, Fairley would face a prison sentence and would be required to register as a sex offender in Missouri.

