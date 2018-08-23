Chiefs cut RB Charcandrick West

The Chiefs released running Charcandrick West. It was a cost-cutting move to save one-million-and-six-hundred-and-fifty-thousand dollars in cap space. He signed with the Chiefs in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Abilene Christian and led the team in rushing with 634 yards in 2015. West missed most of training camp with a concussion.

In four seasons with Kansas City, West rushed for 999 yards and seven touchdowns along with 75 pass receptions for 552 yards and five touchdown catches.

Free agent signee Damien Williams and undrafted rookie Darrel Williams will serve as backups to Kareem Hunt.