VIDEO: Cards complete first Dodger Stadium sweep since 2006

Tyler O’Neill tied the game with a solo home run in the eighth inning, and Paul DeJong won it with a two-run shot in the ninth for a 3-1 victory against the Dodgers.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty struck out ten in his return to Dodger Stadium where he last pitched there in high school. Jordan Hicks handled the ninth striking out the side looking.

The Cardinals won their 23rd since the All-Star break, and completed the first sweep of the Dodgers in LA since 2006. St. Louis has now homered in 15-straight games.