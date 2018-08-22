VIDEO: Carlos Martinez takes line drive to the gut

In his first game back from the DL, Carlos Martinez may need a couple of days to recover after taking a 110 mph line drive off the bat of LA’s Joc Pederson to his stomach.

Martinez was unable to get his glove up in time. Matt Carpenter fielded the ball and got the lead runner out at second base. After laying on the ground for several minutes, Martinez walked off under his own power. X-rays were negative.

“I couldn’t breathe, and everything started to go black,” said Martinez. “I took a couple of breaths, and after that, like a minute, it was better.”