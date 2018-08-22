Royals continue to strike out at an alarming rate

Ryan O’Hearn homered in the fifth inning for the only Royals’ run in a 4-1 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field. The Royals struck out 16 times, matching a season high for the second time in three games. Glenn Sparkman took the loss, yielding three runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings. The Royals have lost nine of their last 12 to drop 50 games below .500, 38-and-88.

>>Duffy Likely Will Start Tomorrow

Royals manager Ned Yost said he is about 95 percent certain Danny Duffy would start the series finale tomorrow night against the Rays in St. Petersburg. Duffy is on the disabled list with a left shoulder impingement but is eligible to be activated tomorrow. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Monday with no problems.

>>Junis Will Start Tonight Against Rays

Jakob Junis will be on the mound tonight for the Royals against the Rays at Tropicana Field. He is 1-and-0 in four August starts and has a 4-and-0 record with a 3.10 ERA in nine career August outings.