Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-22-2018

Top Stories:  A man in Kansas City has been fired from his security job in the city’s Westport entertainment district after allegedly making racist remarks.  Mike Dargy was accused by a bartender of ordering a Trayvon Martini saying it only takes one shot to take him down.  And one person’s dead and another is injured after a double shooting last night at a bus station near downtown St. Louis.  Police say two men started fighting at a nearby restaurant, which continued as the two made their way to the bus stop.