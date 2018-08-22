Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-22-2018

Top Stories: A man in Kansas City has been fired from his security job in the city’s Westport entertainment district after allegedly making racist remarks. Mike Dargy was accused by a bartender of ordering a Trayvon Martini saying it only takes one shot to take him down. And one person’s dead and another is injured after a double shooting last night at a bus station near downtown St. Louis. Police say two men started fighting at a nearby restaurant, which continued as the two made their way to the bus stop.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

