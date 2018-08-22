Eric Berry likely to miss the rest of preseason

Eric Berry has a sore heel and will likely not play in a Chiefs preseason game. Coach Andy Reid originally said Berry could play Saturday against the Bears, but Tuesday said he does not want to risk a setback. The Pro Bowl safety missed all of training camp last year with an injured heel and then ruptured an Achilles in the season opener, sitting out the remainder of the season.

>>Chiefs Will Face Bears Next

The Chiefs will play the Bears Saturday in Chicago in their third exhibition game. Kickoff is noon at Soldier Field. The game will feature the first two quarterbacks selected in the 2017 draft. The Chiefs traded up to pick Patrick Mahomes tenth overall. The Bears chose Mitch Trubisky second overall.