Cardinals perched on top of the wild card standings, closing in on Cubs

Yadier Molina and Marcell Ozuna homered to help the Cardinals beat the Dodgers 5-2 in Los Angeles. St. Louis is a major league-best 16-and-4 in August. Rookie Daniel Poncedeleon allowed one run and struck out eight in four innings in his second career start. St. Louis now holds the top spot NL wild-card spot and is just two and a half games behind the Cubs in the NL Central.

>>Cards Finish Road Series Against Dodgers Tonight

The Cardinals close out a three-game series with the Dodgers tonight in Los Angeles. St. Louis rookie Jack Flaherty opposes LA’s Walker Buehler. The Cards are 70-and-57 after winning the first two games of the series.

>>Cards Acquire Matt Adams From Nationals

The Cardinals are bringing back Matt Adams. St. Louis acquired him from the Nationals for cash considerations. Adams hit .257 with 18 home runs and 48 RBI with Washington this season. He was drafted by the Cardinals in 2009 and played for the big league club from 2012 to 2017.

>>Reds Outslug Brewers

Scooter Gennett homered and Mason Williams tripled in a run in the ninth inning to lift the Reds past the Brewers 9-7 in Milwaukee. Travis Shaw and Jonathan Schoop went deep for the Brewers, who had won their previous two. Dan Jennings suffered the loss.

>>Cubs Bats Remain Silent In Loss To Tigers

The Cubs are struggling to score runs. Jordan Zimmermann pitched six innings of one-run ball as the Tigers beat the North Siders 2-1 in Detroit. Anthony Rizzo supplied the only offense for the Cubs with a home run in the sixth. It marked the fifth consecutive game that Chicago scored their only run on a solo homer.