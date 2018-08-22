Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Bill Pollock Show–@Cardinals are crushing every pitcher’s mistake-Hall ready to be a leader for #Mizzou (PODCAST)

Bill Pollock Show–@Cardinals are crushing every pitcher’s mistake-Hall ready to be a leader for #Mizzou (PODCAST)

By

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcherSound Cloud and Facebook

:00–The Cardinals have hit home runs in 14 straight games.  I’ll explain how they’re doing it.  Of course, there will be room for Matt Adams.

9:26–Wait until you hear what Patrick Mahomes said about his 69-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill last Friday at Atlanta.

16:05 Mizzou WR Emanuel Hall is ready to be a leader but in his interview with me, he confirmed some of my concerns with this new Derek Dooley offense.