VIDEO: Gyorko, Carpenter spoil Jansen’s return to Dodger’s bullpen

Jedd Gyorko and Matt Carpenter drilled back-to-back solo homers in the ninth inning to propel the Cardinals to a 5-3 victory over the Dodgers in Los Angeles. José Martínez hit his own solo shot in the first and had an RBI single in the fifth for St. Louis. Cards starter Austin Gomber posted a solid effort with two earned runs in five innings. Bud Norris notched his 25th save of the season.

Cards Continue Road Series Against Dodgers Tonight

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Cardinals face the Dodgers tonight in game two of a three-game set in Los Angeles. St. Louis righty Daniel Poncedeleon opposes LA’s Hyn-Jin Ryu. The Cards are 69-and-57 after winning game one of the series last night 5-3. They sit just three-and-a-half games behind the first place Cubs, the closest they’ve been to the NL Central lead since June 12th.

Yadier Molina's Consecutive Starts Streak Ends

(Los Angeles, CA) — Yadier Molina’s streak of consecutive starts is over. The Cardinals catcher was out of the lineup during last night’s road win over the Dodgers. His 27 consecutive starts had set a big-league record for a catcher 35 or older, and is the longest such streak in the majors in a decade. Molina’s streak was two games shy of the club record of 29 consecutive games, which was last met in 1979 by Ted Simmons.