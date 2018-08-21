Overturned call at first the difference in Royals 1-0 loss to Rays

The Royals managed only five singles and a Salvador Perez double in a 1-0 loss to the Rays in St. Petersburg. Jorge Lopez took the loss, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over five innings. Jake Newberry made his big league debut, allowing no runs and two hits, while striking out three of the eight batters he faced.

The game’s only run came on an overturned out call. After singles by Ji-Man Choi and Kevin Kiermaier in the second inning, Willy Adames hit a two-out chopper over third base. Adames beat Rosell Herrera’s throw across the diamond, but it took a 43-second review to reverse the original out call.

>>Duffy Feels Fine After Bullpen Session

Danny Duffy said he felt really good after a bullpen session. He is on the disabled list with a left shoulder impingement. Manager Ned Yost will decide today on whether Duffy will start against the Rays on Thursday, which is the first day he is eligible to be activated.

>>Sparkman Will Start Game Two Of Series

Rookie right-hander Glenn Sparkman will be the Royals starter tonight for the second game of the series against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Left-hander Blake Snell will be seeking his 15th victory as he starts for Tampa Bay.