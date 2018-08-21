Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-21-2018

Top Stories: A Columbia nurse in mid-Missouri has pleaded guilty to health care fraud for submitting Medicaid claims for treatment never delivered to residents at a group home. 49-year-old Melissa Delap falsely stated she performed assessments on residents, including Carl Debrodie who died eight months before he was reported missing. Delap will be stripped of her nursing license permanently, must pay $107,000 in restitution and faces up to 10 years in prison without parole. And Missouri State University in Springfield has opened the fall semester with its second-highest enrollment ever. There were more than 21,300 students enrolled yesterday with graduate students setting a record with an increase of 5.5%. Out-of-state enrollment also increased by 5.7%.

