Cardinals activate Martinez, claim Matt Adams off waivers

The St. Louis Cardinals announced today they have activated RHP Carlos Martínez from the 10-day disabled list and claimed former Cardinals 1B Matt Adams off waivers from the Washington Nationals. Infielder Patrick Wisdom was optioned to Memphis (AAA) following last night’s game and OF Dexter Fowler was moved from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.

Martinez, 26, was placed on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain on July 31 and missed 19 games. He made two relief appearances during an injury rehabilitation assignment in Springfield (AA) and will join the Cardinals bullpen in Los Angeles tonight. Martínez has a 6-6 record with a 3.41 ERA in 18 starts this season, striking out 98 batters in 100.1 innings.

Adams, 29, was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the 23rd round of the June 2009 First Year Player Draft and was in the Cardinals organization for nine years including 2012-17 in St. Louis. On May 20, 2017, Adams was traded to the Atlanta Braves for minor league infielder Juan Yepez. Adams is batting .257 with 18 HR and 48 RBI in 94 games with the Nationals this season. As a member of the Cardinals, Adams played in 486 games with career marks of a .271 batting average with 56 home runs and 217 RBI.

Wisdom, 26, was purchased from Memphis on August 11 and played in nine games for the Cardinals batting .333 (4-12) with a home run and three RBI. He had played in 747 career minor league game before his Major League debut.

Fowler, 32, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left foot fracture after fouling a ball off his foot on August 3 in a game at Pittsburgh.

Adams is in transit and is expected to join up with the Cardinals organization in the upcoming days.