Sox answer Royals big inning with a six-spot of their own to win finale

Ryan O’Hearn, Whit Merrifield and Alex Gordon homered in a six-run second inning, but it was not enough as the Royals fell 7-6 to the White Sox in Chicago. Royals rookie starter Heath Fillmyer gave up three home runs in the fourth as the White Sox tied it. Brian Flynn yielded the go-ahead run in the fifth to take the loss.

>>Royals Open Series With Rays

The Royals will open a four-game series with the Rays tonight at Tropicana Field. Jorge Lopez will make his second Kansas City start since being acquired from the Brewers in the Mike Moustakas trade. Tampa Bay will go with Ryan Stanek. The Royals dropped two-of-three against the White Sox to start this trip.

>>Royals Promote Pitcher Newberry

The Royals have promoted right-hander Jake Newberry from Triple-AAA Omaha. Newberry had a 0.90 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 19 innings with the Storm Chasers. He is a combined 5-and-0 with 15 saves in 16 chances with the Storm Chasers and Double-A Northwest Arkansas. RHP Jason Adam was optioned to Omaha after giving up a pair of three-run homers Friday in a 9-3 loss in Chicago.

>>Goodwin Homers Twice On Rehab Assignment

Brian Goodwin hit two home runs and drove in two Omaha runs in a 17-5 loss at Colorado Springs. The outfielder is on a rehab assignment with the Storm Chasers after the Royals placed him on the disabled list on July 29th.