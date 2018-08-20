Chiefs sign veteran to shore up their cornerback position

The Chiefs signed veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who was released by the Redskins. It is a one-year contract for $1.5 million. He started 11 games last season with the Dallas Cowboys before being sidelined by a back injury. Scandrick was released earlier last week by the Redskins after signing a two-year deal with Washington this past offseason, but was cut because of the play of young corners who have stepped up in Washington. The 31-year-old Scandrick played his first nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Turnover was an issue at the corner position this offseason, when the Chiefs lost five of their six CBs from last season. The Chiefs traded with Washington for Kendall Fuller and signed David Amerson as a free agent. Acquiring Scandrick will help.

>>Chiefs Will Face Bears Next

The Chiefs will play the Bears Saturday in Chicago in their third exhibition game. The Chiefs are coming off a 28-14 victory over the Falcons in Atlanta. Patrick Mahomes threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to highlight the Kansas City offense. Mahomes completed 8 of 12 for 138 yards and an interception.