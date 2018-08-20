Cardinals come up short against Brewers

Mike Moustakas smacked a two-run double in the third as the Brewers held on to beat the Cardinals 2-1 yesterday at Busch Stadium. Starter Jhoulys Chacin notched his 13th win after pitching six shutout innings for Milwaukee, who ended a three-game slide and sit a half-game ahead of the Cards for second in the NL Central. Patrick Wisdom drilled his first major league homer in the eighth for St. Louis, who took two of three in the series.

>>Cards Begin Three-Game Road Series Against Dodgers Tonight

The Cardinals are on the West Coast to begin a three games series tonight against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Left-hander Austin Gomber takes the mound for St. Louis, while LA counters with lefty Alex Wood. The Cards are 68-and-57, a half game out of an NL wild-card spot and four-games behind the Cubs for first place in the NL Central.

>>Cards keep pace in Central Cubs Lose To Pirates On Walk-Off Homer In Extras

Adam Frazier smacked the walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th as the Pirates dropped the Cubs 2-1 yesterday at PNC Park. Jameson Taillon fired six innings of one-run ball for the Bucs. Kyle Schwarber homered in the second for the Cubs, who remain three-and-a-half games ahead of the Brewers for first in the NL Central and four ahead of St. Louis, after splitting the four-game series with Pittsburgh. Chicago is off today before beginning a two-game set in Detroit tomorrow night.