AP Preseason football poll. Mizzou’s first three SEC opponents draw attention. Heupel’s UCF Knights in the top 25

Two of Mizzou’s first three opponents in SEC play are ranked in the top three of the AP preseason Top 25 poll. Only five SEC teams appear on the first poll. South Carolina, the Tigers second SEC opponent received votes, but fell just outside the poll at 26. Former Mizzou offensive coordinator Josh Heupel will have his hands full as he takes over a strong UCF left behind by Scott Frost. The Knights appear 21st in the initial rankings.
AP Poll:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Wisconsin
5. Ohio St
6. Washington
7. Oklahoma
8. Miami
9. Auburn
10. Penn St
11. Michigan St
12. Notre Dame
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. USC
16. TCU
17. WVU
18. Mississippi St
19. Florida St
20. Virginia Tech
21. UCF
22. Boise St
23. Texas
24. Oregon
25. LSU