AP Preseason football poll. Mizzou’s first three SEC opponents draw attention. Heupel’s UCF Knights in the top 25

Two of Mizzou’s first three opponents in SEC play are ranked in the top three of the AP preseason Top 25 poll. Only five SEC teams appear on the first poll. South Carolina, the Tigers second SEC opponent received votes, but fell just outside the poll at 26. Former Mizzou offensive coordinator Josh Heupel will have his hands full as he takes over a strong UCF left behind by Scott Frost. The Knights appear 21st in the initial rankings.

AP Poll:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Wisconsin

5. Ohio St

6. Washington

7. Oklahoma

8. Miami

9. Auburn

10. Penn St

11. Michigan St

12. Notre Dame

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. USC

16. TCU

17. WVU

18. Mississippi St

19. Florida St

20. Virginia Tech

21. UCF

22. Boise St

23. Texas

24. Oregon

25. LSU