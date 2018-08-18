Cardinals move within half game with win over Brewers

Missourinet

Jack Flaherty tossed six scoreless innings as the Cardinals topped the Brewers 5-2 in St. Louis.

Flaherty allowed just three hits in the win and Bud Norris closed out the save.

Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong had two RBI apiece and Jedd Gyorko hit a solo homer.

St. Louis has won nine of its last 10 games to move within a half game of the Brewers for the final NL wild card slot.

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta surrendered three runs over six innings to take the loss. Jesus Aguilar had a two-run single for the Brewers, who have dropped seven-of-10.