Top Stories: St. Louis Police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy, who went underwater in a hotel pool in downtown St. Louis Sunday died this week. Details surrounding the incident are not yet known. And three Indiana men are facing new charges tied to the armed robbery of a 24-hour drug store in mid-Missouri’s Jefferson City last month. Prosecutors say the three tied up a worker and stole more than nine thousand dollars’ worth of drugs, including Oxycodone pills.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google