Salvy tops 20 HR’s again, but Royals come up short

The Royals fell behind 6-2 in the fourth inning and couldn’t quite recover in a 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. Salvador Perez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for KC. Ryan O’Hearn added a pinch-hit homer in the ninth. Jorge Lopez took the loss in his Royals debut.

O’Hearn, who made his debut on July 31 has three homers in his first 26 at-bats.

Perez reached the 20-home run plateau for the fourth time in his career. His two-run shot in the first off Marco Estrada gave the Royals an early 2-0 lead. Perez followed up in the fourth with a lead-off homer for number 21.

>>Royals Finish Series With Jays Tonight

The Royals finish their four-game series with the Blue Jays tonight at “The K.” Glenn Sparkman will start for Kansas City, while Toronto turns to one-time Royal Sam Gaviglio. The Royals have dropped 11-of-13 and are last in the AL Central at 36-and-84, 33 games out of first.