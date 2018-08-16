Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-16-2018

Top Stories: A Florida man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a scheme with two Nixa residents in southwest Missouri to market a male enhancement supplement that contained the same active ingredient found in Viagra. 43-year-old Michael Schindele has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and delivering misbranded food. And the Laclede County Coroner in southern Missouri has requested the help of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in the investigation of a trailer fire in Lebanon that killed 5 children and severely burned a woman. The ATF has confirmed its involvement in the case.

