Eight is great! Cardinals keep winning

The Cardinals keep on winning. Austin Gomber allowed no runs in six innings to propel St. Louis to a 4-2 victory over the Nationals at Busch Stadium. Gomber struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.89. Marcell Ozuna homered for the Cards, who have won eight straight and are just one game behind the Phillies and Brewers in the NL wild-card race.

>>Cardinals Close Out Series With Nationals Tonight

The red-hot Cardinals close out a four-game series with the Nationals tonight at Busch Stadium. Jack Flaherty takes the mound for St. Louis while Washington counters with Tanner Roark. The Cards have won the first three games of the series and eight straight overall to improve to 66-and-55.

>>Cards Activate Reliever Brett Cecil From Disabled List

Reliever Brett Cecil is back in the Cardinals’ bullpen. The team activated the lefty off the disabled list yesterday. To make room on the roster, the Cards optioned lefty Tyler Webb to Triple-A Memphis.