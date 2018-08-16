Brick silo falls, kills worker in west-central Missouri

A brick layer has died while working on a job site Wednesday in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. A U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson tells Missourinet preliminary information indicates that workers were building a brick silo when the silo fell and struck the worker, eventually leading to the employee’s death.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the death of the employee of Independence-based Bonilla Masonry LLC. The general contractor at the site is Springfield-based Morelock. OSHA has opened an investigation with both companies.

OSHA has up to six months to complete its inspection, issue citations and propose penalties if violations of safety and or health regulations are found.