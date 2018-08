Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Did Matt Carpenter’s famous salsa save him from serious injury after he got hit by a pitch?

Barry Odom thought this was the best practice he’s seen since he became head coach of the Missouri Tigers.

Sam Shewmaker, 1-0 as a bare-knuckle boxer is preparing for his second fight. I talk to our local celebrity!