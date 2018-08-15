Mizzou track and field star turns pro

Former Mizzou distance running star Karissa Schweizer, 6-time national champ, signed a pro contract with the Nike and Bowerman Track Club. She’ll train in Columbia while she finishes her degree and join the club fulltime in 2019.

Schweizer became an eight-time conference champion at the SEC Outdoor Championships (May 13), as she won the 5000m run for the second-straight season with a time of 15:58.14. Schweizer’s eight conference titles rank second in women’s program history behind only Sabrina Dornhoefer’s nine.

During the indoor season, Schweizer became the fifth female in NCAA history to win the 3000m run and 5000m national titles at the same meet. Schweizer clocked the third-fastest indoor 5000m run time in the history of the NCAA Indoor Meet, as she crossed the finish line at 15:43.23, while her time of 8:53.36 held off Boise State’s Allie Ostrander in the 3000m run.

The two national titles capped a dominant 2018 indoor campaign in distance running for Schweizer, who set collegiate top-five times in the mile run, 3000m run and 5000m run in 2018. Schweizer set the collegiate record in the 3000m run at the Millrose Games (Feb. 3), winning USTFCCCA Division I Women’s National Athlete of the Week and the Southeastern Conference Women’s Runner of the Week honors in the process.