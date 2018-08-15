Missouri teen accused of hanging, killing pet dog

(Hopkins, MO) — A northwest Missouri teenager faces felony charges for allegedly hanging a dog this year from a tree and killing the pet. Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice tells Missourinet affiliate KMA in Shenandoah, Iowa that 17-year-old Lincoln Pope of Pickering is accused of torturing and mutilating a family dog and wrapping a cable around its neck in nearby Hopkins.

“This is an important case,” Rice says. “There are some folks that are nervous, startled, and worried about their own pets. It’s our job to make sure people feel safe in their own homes, and safe with their animals. We’re taking this seriously and will pursue it as far as we can.”

Pope has been released from the Nodaway County Jail after posting $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 11th.

“I don’t see an acceptable resolution in this case,” Rice says. “This is one of those cases that needs to be heard in front of a judge. We’re going to proceed through the course of a criminal prosecution. Right now, he’s attempting to retain council, which I believe has been retained. We will send all of our reports, recordings, and records on this investigation to the attorney. There will be discussion back and forth as to a disposition in this case.”

If convicted, Pope faces up to four years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.

By Brent Barnett of Missourinet affiliate KMA in Shenandoah, Iowa