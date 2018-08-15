Missouri Governor’s ham breakfast in Sedalia will be packed on Thursday

Thursday’s 66th annual Governor’s ham breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia is sold out.

State Fair marketing director Keri Mergen tells Missourinet all 1,000 meal tickets for the breakfast have been sold.

State Fair Director Mark Wolfe describes the ham breakfast as a unique event.

“You know I always tell people, buy your ticket, get it in advance so you make sure that you get one,” Wolfe says.

You can still purchase a $10 ticket to get inside the director’s tent, without breakfast.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) will deliver the keynote address at tomorrow’s breakfast, which begins at 8 a.m. at the State Fairgrounds.

Director Wolfe says the ham breakfast is an opportunity for you to mingle with policymakers.

“It’s a great opportunity for folks that maybe don’t normally get a chance to meet their legislators or their congressional folks face-to-face, you know in a casual setting like that where you can just stand and visit,” says Wolfe.

U.S. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Kansas City) and Jason Smith (R-Salem) will be among those at the ham breakfast, along with U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville).

Many Missouri lawmakers will also attend, along with local leaders and commodity group officials.

The Governor’s ham breakfast is a traditional gathering of Missouri elected officials and ag leaders.

Thursday is “Governor’s, Legislators’ and Judges’ Day” at the State Fair.

It’s also Throwback Thursday, with a $5 gate admission all day for those 13 and older.

Children 12 and under will get in free.

The theme for the 116th Missouri State Fair is “Come Home.”

The fair runs through Sunday, August 19.

