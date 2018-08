A 50-year-old man has died from getting pinned between two vehicles on Tuesday in northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph. According to Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department, officers discovered the man became pinned while attempting to pull one of the vehicles out of the mud.

David Welter, Jr. was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

By Sarah Thomack of Missourinet affiliate KFEQ in St. Joseph