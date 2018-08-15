Late homer costs Royals

Blaine Boyer gave up a two-run homer to Kevin Pillar in the eighth inning as the Royals lost to the Blue Jays 6-5 at Kauffman Stadium. Jorge Bonifacio’s RBI single had given KC a 5-4 lead in the seventh. Salvador Perez doubled twice with an RBI in defeat.

>>Royals Continue Series With Blue Jays Tonight

The Royals and Blue Jays continue their series at “The K” tonight. It’s the third of the four-game set, with Burch Smith slated to oppose Toronto’s Marco Estrada. The Royals are last in the AL Central at 36-and-83, 32 games behind the first-place Indians.