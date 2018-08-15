Gant uses arm and bat to get past Nats

Starting pitcher John Gant drilled a two-run homer to help the red-hot Cardinals beat the Nationals 6-4 at Busch Stadium. It was the first career hit for Gant, who surrendered one earned run in five-and-a-third innings. Kolten Wong added a two-run double and solo shot for the Cards, who have won seven straight.

>>Cardinals Host Nationals Again Tonight

The streaking Cardinals host the Nationals tonight in game three of a four-game series. Cards lefty Austin Gomber will oppose Washington’s Jeremy Hellickson. St. Louis has won the first two games of the series and seven straight overall. They are 65-and-55, just one game behind the Phillies for the second NL wild card spot.

>>Cards Plan To Use Carlos Martinez Out Of Bullpen

The Cardinals are planning to pitch ace Carlos Martinez out of the bullpen the rest of the season. The righty has been on the disabled list since July 31st with a right shoulder strain. He hasn’t pitched more than five innings since July 7th. The team says putting him in the pen is a better option because he most likely won’t be ready to start a game until mid-September.