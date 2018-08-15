Missourinet

Bill Pollock Show–#STLCards Shildt for Manager of the Year? #Mizzou will go 8-4, My #Chiefs observation comes true (PODCAST)

If (and there’s still a lot to be played), but if the Cardinals were to make the playoffs, how can you not look at Mike Shildt as manager of the year in the NL?

I made an observation about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense after the first preseason game…now Andy Reid is following the exact suggestion a made just a few days ago.

Drew Lock could have another great year if the offensive line can learn this offense. I think 8-4 would be a good season.